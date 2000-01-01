NFL Biosciences SA (EURONEXT:ALNFL)

European company
Company Info - ALNFL

  • Market Cap€19.470m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALNFL
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0014003XT0

Company Profile

NFL Biosciences SA specializes in the research and development of medicines to combat tobacco addiction that use botanical and pharmaceutical agents. NFL-101 is company's core product, targeting smoking addiction. It is a clinically developed, botanical drug that contains an insignificant amount of nicotine and is composed of well characterized, natural tobacco leaf proteins.

