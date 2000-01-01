NFON AG Bearer Shares (XETRA:NFN)

European company
Market Info - NFN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NFN

  • Market Cap€148.430m
  • SymbolXETRA:NFN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A0N4N52

Company Profile

NFON AG is a pan-European cloud private branch exchange provider in Germany. It offers NFON Cloud Telephone Systems, and also offers solutions including Nconnect Voice, Ncontactcenter, Neorecording, Ndaks Eco 100 and Nhospitality.

Latest NFN news

