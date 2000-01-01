NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NGL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NGL
- Market Cap$1.472bn
- SymbolNYSE:NGL
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINUS62913M1071
Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP purchases propane, butane, and other natural gas liquids from refiners, processing plants, producers, and other parties, and sells the product to retailers, refiners, and other participants in the wholesale markets.