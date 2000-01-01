Company Profile

NGX Energy International Corp is an oil and gas company. It is engaged in the business of exploration and development of oil and gas. The company derives key revenue from the sales of oil and natural gas. The group holds a variety of diversified portfolios of assets in Colombia and Argentina. Its Colombia holdings consist of Maria Conchita, Sinu-9 and Tiburon whereas Argentina's portfolio comprises of La Mariposa and Sur Rio Deseado Este.PentaNova Energy Corp is a Canada-based hydrocarbon oil and gas exploration and development company. It holds a variety of diversified portfolio of unexploited assets in Colombia and Argentina.