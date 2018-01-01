NHOA (EURONEXT:NHOA) Share Price

NHOA
NHOA
European company
Industrials
Specialty Industrial Machinery
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XPAR
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
NHOA operates in the sustainable energy sector. It specializes in hybrid-storage solutions and micro-grid systems that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. It offers sustainable distributed generation and transmission.Electro Power Systems SA is a supplier of energy storage solutions. Its products include Electro, a hydrogen-powered system, based on fuel cell technology and capable of converting chemical energy stored in the form of hydrogen into electricity.
EURONEXT:NHOA
FR0012650166
EUR
Loading Comparison
Latest NHOA News