NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NODK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NODK
- Market Cap$375.620m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NODK
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINUS65342T1060
Company Profile
NI Holdings Inc is a stock holding company of Nodak Mutual Insurance company and its subsidiaries. The firm and its subsidiaries provide insurance related to auto, home, life and annuities, business, farm and ranch and crop and casualty.