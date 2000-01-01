NIB Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:NHF)
Company Profile
NIB Holdings is Australia's fourth-largest health fund. It is a national provider of private health insurance, life insurance, travel insurance, and related healthcare services, with a growing presence in New Zealand. Approximately 53% of the population is covered by private health insurance because of taxation benefits, shorter wait times, a choice of doctor and hospital, and cover of ancillary health services.NIB Holdings Ltd is a national provider of private health and medical insurance and related health care activities to residents of Australia and New Zealand.