NIB Holdings Ltd (ASX:NHF)

APAC company
Market Info - NHF

Company Info - NHF

  • Market CapAUD3.111bn
  • SymbolASX:NHF
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Specialty
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NHF0

Company Profile

NIB Holdings Ltd is a national provider of private health and medical insurance and related health care activities to residents of Australia and New Zealand.

Latest NHF news

