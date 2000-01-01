NIBE Industrier AB B (OMX:NIBE B)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NIBE B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NIBE B
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:NIBE B
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSE0008321293
Company Profile
NIBE Industrier AB manufactures and sells energy-efficient products for industrial and consumer use. The firm is organized into three segments by product type. The energy systems segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells HVAC systems and hot water heaters to homes, apartments buildings, and other large properties. The elements segment sells components and elements to multiple industries, including appliance manufacturers, home remodelers, energy, and automotive. The stoves segment sells energy-efficient stoves and chimney systems to residential and commercial customers. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.NIBE Industrier AB is a heating technology company. The company's operating business are NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element and NIBE Stoves. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.