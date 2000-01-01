Company Profile

NIBE Industrier AB manufactures and sells energy-efficient products for industrial and consumer use. The firm is organized into three segments by product type. The energy systems segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells HVAC systems and hot water heaters to homes, apartments buildings, and other large properties. The elements segment sells components and elements to multiple industries, including appliance manufacturers, home remodelers, energy, and automotive. The stoves segment sells energy-efficient stoves and chimney systems to residential and commercial customers. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.NIBE Industrier AB is a heating technology company. The company's operating business are NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element and NIBE Stoves. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.