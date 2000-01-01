Company Profile

Nice is an enterprise software company that operates in two segments: customer engagement and financial crime and compliance. The company develops on-premises and cloud software based on data analytics. In customer engagement, Nice uses its software to offer services in both workforce engagement management and contact center infrastructure, serving both niches. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, using data for call volume forecasting and scheduling. Nice’s CCI products are cloud-based infrastructure products for back-end call routing. In financial crime and compliance, Nice sells anti-money-laundering, risk management, and fraud prevention software products.NICE Ltd is an Israel-based provider of software solutions. It provides software solutions that enable operationalize Big Data and realize the business value. Nice has operations in Israel, Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.