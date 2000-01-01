Niche-Tech Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8490)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8490
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8490
- Market CapHKD328.060m
- SymbolSEHK:8490
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINKYG6541R1065
Company Profile
Niche-Tech Group Ltd is a semiconductor packaging materials manufacturer. Its products are divided into Bonding Wires, Encapsulant, and Other products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Bonding wires.