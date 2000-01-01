Nicheliving Holdings Ltd (ASX:NLH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NLH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NLH
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:NLH
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000NLH8
Company Profile
Nicheliving Holdings Ltd is a property developer. The company offers services in land development, construction, real estate sales, property management and financial services.