Nicheliving Holdings Ltd (ASX:NLH)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NLH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NLH

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:NLH
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NLH8

Company Profile

Nicheliving Holdings Ltd is a property developer. The company offers services in land development, construction, real estate sales, property management and financial services.

Latest NLH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .