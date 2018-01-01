Nickel 28 Capital Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:NKL) Share Price

NKL
Nickel 28 Capital Corp Ordinary Shares
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
NAV Price
Last Traded
Chg
XTSX
Updated: -
Company Profile
Nickel 28 Capital Corp is a nickel-cobalt producer in Canada. Nickel-cobalt production comes from its joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation located in Papua New Guinea provides it with significant attributable nickel and cobalt production thereby offering shareholders direct exposure to two metals that are critical to the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition, the company manages a portfolio of around 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on development and exploration projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.
TSX:NKL
CA65401N1078
CAD
