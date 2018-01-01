Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Nickel Industries Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:NIC) Share Price

NIC

Nickel Industries Ltd Ordinary Shares

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Nickel Industries Ltd is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects. It holds 80% interest in the Hengjaya Nickel and Ranger Nickel projects, both of which operate 2 line Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace (RKEF) plants producing NPI within the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP). Nickel Industries also holds an 80% economic interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine (‘Hengjaya Mine’), a large tonnage, high-grade saprolite deposit located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

ASX:NIC

AU0000018236

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest NIC News

Go to All News >
24 March

Ian Cowie: the 10 best-performing investment trusts since ISAs launched

By Ian Cowie