Nickel Industries Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:NIC) Share Price

NIC
Nickel Industries Ltd Ordinary Shares
APAC company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+10, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Nickel Industries Ltd is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects. It holds 80% interest in the Hengjaya Nickel and Ranger Nickel projects, both of which operate 2 line Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace (RKEF) plants producing NPI within the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP). Nickel Industries also holds an 80% economic interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine (‘Hengjaya Mine’), a large tonnage, high-grade saprolite deposit located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.
ASX:NIC
AU0000018236
AUD
Loading Comparison