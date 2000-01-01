Nickel Rock Resources Inc (TSX:NICL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NICL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NICL
- Market CapCAD14.890m
- SymbolTSX:NICL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA6540141091
Company Profile
Nickel Rock Resources Inc is an exploration and mining company. The company primarily explores for nickel-iron alloys, important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets.Nevada Energy Metals Inc is a junior Canadian exploration company in search of brine-based lithium targets in the state of Nevada. It is involved in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resources.