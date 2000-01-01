Company Profile

Nico Steel Holdings Ltd is a provider of Metallurgical Solutions for a personal computer, high-tech electronics, and automotive industries. The company's products include internal and external cosmetic parts for Liquid-Crystal Display, Light-Emitting Diode, Notebook and Keyboard, Hard Disk Drive covers and dampers, SIM card holders, bezel plates, RF shields. Its segments include Coil Centre that provides metallurgical solutions, metal slitting services, and import and export trading; Plating that provides electro-plating process, metal surface treatment and chemistry blending for electronic products; and Other operations consisting of investment holding. Majority of the revenue is derived from the Coil Centre segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the PRC.Nico Steel Holdings Ltd is a provider of Metallurgical Solutions for personal computer, high-tech electronics and automotive industries. Its segments include Coil Centre; Plating; and Other.