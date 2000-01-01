Company Profile

Nicoccino Holding AB is a Sweden based company which has developed and patented a nicotine product free from tobacco. It offers a strip that through its delivery method provides the user with nicotine without the side effects of smoking. The product is designed to offer smokers an alternative when they want to quit smoking.Nicoccino Holding AB has developed and patented a nicotine product free from tobacco with the aim to provide smokers with the possibility to soothe their nicotine crave when they either do not want or are not allowed smoking.