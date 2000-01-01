Nicola Mining Inc (TSX:NIM)
- Market CapCAD21.900m
- SymbolTSX:NIM
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA65405R1047
Nicola Mining Inc is engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. Its projects include Merritt Mill and Tailing Facility, Treasure Mountain property, Thule Copper Property and Sand and Gravel property.