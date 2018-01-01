NightHawk Biosciences Inc (AMEX:NHWK) Share Price

Company Profile

NightHawk Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage company with a fully integrated ecosystem to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that arm the immune system. By leveraging its proprietary platforms, the company is advancing its first-in-class product portfolio with a focus on cancer and inflammatory and infectious diseases. Its current pipeline has two categories: Oncology and Biodefense.Heat Biologics Inc is a US-based immuno-oncology company. It is engaged in developing therapies which activate a patient’s immune system against cancer utilizing an engineered form of gp96.