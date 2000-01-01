Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK)

North American company
Company Info - NHK

  • Market CapCAD89.000m
  • SymbolTSE:NHK
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA65412D3040

Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp is a Canadian based junior resource company which is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties. Its significant project consists of Colomac gold project.

Latest NHK news

