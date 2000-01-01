NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NIHD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NIHD
- Market Cap$215.960m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NIHD
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS62913F5089
Company Profile
NII Holdings Inc is a provider of telecom services. The company's services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data services,international voice and data roaming services, application-based radio connection and value-added services.