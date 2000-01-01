Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd is a Chinese paper products manufacturer. It is one of the largest companies which follow an environment-friendly approach in manufacturing paper directly and through controlling interests in other paper manufacturing companies. The company primarily produces liner board, corrugating medium and coated duplex boards. In addition to packaging paperboard, the Group is also engaged in the production of printing and writing a paper in Dongguan and Taicang and the development of packaging paperboard and specialty paper production in Leshan, Sichuan Province. Most of the company's revenues are generated from the sale of corrugating medium and coated duplex boards and the rest from recycled printing and writing a paper, pulp specialty paper products business.Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd is paper products manufacturer. Its products comprise of linerboard, corrugating medium and coated duplex boards, printing and writing paper, recycled printing specialty paper products.