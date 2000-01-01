Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NINE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NINE
- Market Cap$216.130m
- SymbolNYSE:NINE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS65441V1017
Company Profile
Nine Energy Service Inc is a North American onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development.