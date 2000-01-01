Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd (ASX:NEC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NEC
- Market CapAUD3.206bn
- SymbolASX:NEC
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000NEC4
Company Profile
Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd is engaged in media and entertainment business. Its shows include The Voice, The Block, Big Brother and sports broadcasting content from the National Rugby League and Cricket Australia.