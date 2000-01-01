Nine Express Ltd (SEHK:9)

APAC company
Market Info - 9

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 9

  • Market CapHKD421.120m
  • SymbolSEHK:9
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6547Y1057

Company Profile

Nine Express Ltd is a property rental and property and hotel development company in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in film distribution and licensing, film processing.

