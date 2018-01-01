NIO Inc Class A (SEHK:9866) Share Price

Company Profile

NIO Inc operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. Its model includes EP9 supercar, ES8, ES6, and EC6. The company sells vehicles through its own sales network, including NIO Houses, NIO Spaces, and their mobile application. The majority of the revenue is earned from selling vehicles.