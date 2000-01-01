NioCorp Developments Ltd (TSE:NB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NB
- Market CapCAD183.170m
- SymbolTSE:NB
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6544841043
Company Profile
NioCorp Developments Ltd is a mineral exploration/development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company has Niobium/Scandium/Titanium project located near Elk Creek, Nebraska.