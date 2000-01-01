Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (TSX:NIP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NIP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NIP

  • Market CapCAD6.540m
  • SymbolTSX:NIP
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6545561095

Company Profile

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its projects include Rocmec1, Denain, and Courville-Maruska.

Latest NIP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .