This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapHKD502.260m
  • SymbolSEHK:1245
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINJP3756380006

Company Profile

Niraku GC Holdings Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in operating pachinko halls. It operates in two segments pachinko and pachislot hall operations and others, representing hotel and restaurant operations.

