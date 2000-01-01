Nitinat Minerals Corp (TSX:NZZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NZZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NZZ

  • Market CapCAD1.160m
  • SymbolTSX:NZZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA65477B4091

Company Profile

Nitinat Minerals Corp is an exploration-stage junior resource company which is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Canada.

Latest NZZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .