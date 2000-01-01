Nkarta Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NKTX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NKTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NKTX
- Market Cap$1.410bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:NKTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS65487U1088
Company Profile
Nkarta Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of engineered, allogeneic, and off-the-shelf cell therapies to treat cancer.