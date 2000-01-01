Company Profile

nmcn PLC is a United Kingdoms based company engaged in providing construction services. The company is operated through five business segments which include Construction, Power, Highways, Water, and Telecommunications. Its segments provide design and construction, consultancy services, and supporting the operation and maintenance of assets. The company generates a vast majority of its revenue from the Water segment. Its projects portfolio includes Severn Trent Water, Blackrock, Haydn Primary School, and Queens Medical Center among others.North Midland Construction PLC is engaged in the civil engineering, building and public works contracting business. The company delivers construction, design, and build projects for construction, power, highways, telecommunication, and water sectors.