Company Profile

NN Inc diversified industrial company that combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision solutions, and components. It operates in three business segments: mobile solutions, power solutions, and life sciences. The mobile solutions segment involves growth in the general industrial and automotive end markets. Its power solutions segment involves growth in the electrical and aerospace and defense end markets. Life sciences segment involves growth in the medical end market. The majority of its revenue is generated from life sciences segment in the United States region. It also operates in China, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, and other countries.NN Inc manufactures precision bearing components, industrial plastic products and precision metal components serving variety of markets on a global basis.