No Signboard Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:1G6)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1G6
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1G6
- Market CapSGD25.430m
- SymbolSGX:1G6
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINSG1EA9000009
Company Profile
No Signboard Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based company operating restaurants. It is engaged in three business divisions including restaurant, beer, and ready meal business.