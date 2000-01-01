No Signboard Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:1G6)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1G6

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1G6

  • Market CapSGD25.430m
  • SymbolSGX:1G6
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1EA9000009

Company Profile

No Signboard Holdings Ltd is a Singapore based company operating restaurants. It is engaged in three business divisions including restaurant, beer, and ready meal business.

Latest 1G6 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .