Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:NOAH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NOAH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOAH

  • Market Cap$2.095bn
  • SymbolNYSE:NOAH
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS65487X1028

Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd is a wealth management service provider. It focuses on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China.

Latest NOAH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .