Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:NOAH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NOAH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NOAH
- Market Cap$2.095bn
- SymbolNYSE:NOAH
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS65487X1028
Company Profile
Noah Holdings Ltd is a wealth management service provider. It focuses on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China.