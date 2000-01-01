Nobilis Health Corp (AMEX:HLTH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HLTH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HLTH

  • Market Cap$9.590m
  • SymbolAMEX:HLTH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Care
  • Currency
  • ISINCA65500B1031

Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp is a full-service healthcare development and management company, with 24 locations across Texas and Arizona, including 4 hospitals, 10 ASCs and 10 clinics. It also partners with another 35 facilities.

Latest HLTH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .