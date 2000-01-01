Company Profile

Noble Corp is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company operates under one segment namely, Contract Drilling Services. The fleet consists of around 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 floaters and 12 jackups. Its geographical segments are Australia, Canada, Denmark, Guyana, Myanmar, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Trinidad & Tobago, United Kingdom, United States, and other countries.