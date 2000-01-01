Noble Corp (NYSE:NE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NE
- Market Cap$232.800m
- SymbolNYSE:NE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFG3KF26
Company Profile
Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. It performs contract drilling services with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units.