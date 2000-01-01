Company Profile

Noble Energy is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the U.S., Israel, and West Africa. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 2.05 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 361 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 57% oil and natural gas liquids and 43% natural gas.Noble Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration and production.