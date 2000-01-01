Noble Engineering Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8445)

APAC company
Market Info - 8445

Company Info - 8445

  • Market CapHKD59.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:8445
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG654431066

Company Profile

Noble Engineering Group Holdings Ltd performs wet trades works as a subcontractor in Hong Kong. It offers wet trades works solutions including tile laying, brick laying, plastering, floor screeding and marble works.

Latest 8445 news

