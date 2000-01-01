Noble Group Ltd (SGX:CGP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CGP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CGP
- Market CapSGD107.530m
- SymbolSGX:CGP
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINBMG6542T1505
Company Profile
Noble Group Ltd operates and manages supply chain of industrial and energy products. It trades and markets crude oil liquid, natural gas, power, coal and various metals.