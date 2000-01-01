Noble Group Ltd (SGX:CGP)

APAC company
Market Info - CGP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CGP

  • Market CapSGD107.530m
  • SymbolSGX:CGP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6542T1505

Company Profile

Noble Group Ltd operates and manages supply chain of industrial and energy products. It trades and markets crude oil liquid, natural gas, power, coal and various metals.

Currently there is no news for this company.