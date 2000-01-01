Noble Metal Group Inc (TSX:NMG.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NMG.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NMG.H
- Market CapCAD0.510m
- SymbolTSX:NMG.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA65506F1080
Company Profile
Noble Metal Group Inc is a junior mineral exploration company. It engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties for precious and base metals located in the Placer Mining Properties and Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia.Noble Metal Group Inc is a junior mineral exploration company. It engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties for precious and base metals located in the Placer Mining Properties and Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia.