Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NBLX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NBLX
- Market Cap$2.387bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:NBLX
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINUS65506L1052
Company Profile
Noble Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services through long-term, fixed-fee contracts. The company's operating segments include the Gathering system, Fresh water Delivery and Investment and others.