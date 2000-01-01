Nokia Oyj (EURONEXT:NOKIA)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NOKIA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NOKIA

  • Market Cap€15.503bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:NOKIA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINFI0009000681

Company Profile

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.Nokia Oyj is a telecommunication company. It develops network equipment to transmit data over wireless, copper, optical fiber, and microwave mediums. Its products are used by the world's largest telecommunication service providers.

Latest NOKIA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .