Company Profile

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software, and services. Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones. The company, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, operates on a global scale, with most of its revenue from communication service providers.Nokia Oyj is a telecommunication company. It develops network equipment to transmit data over wireless, copper, optical fiber, and microwave mediums. Its products are used by the world's largest telecommunication service providers.