  • SymbolOMX:NOLA B
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0000109811

Company Profile

Nolato AB is a Swedish company that develops and manufactures plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products. The firm's operations are organized in three segments based on end market: medical, which develops complex product systems, components, and packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals and supplements; integrated, which develops subsystems for mobile phones; and industrial, which develops systems for the automotive, hygiene, packaging, and furniture industries. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.Nolato AB develops & manufactures product & product system based on polymer materials such as plastic, silicone & thermoplastic elastomers for customers within medical technology, pharmaceuticals, telecom, automotive & other selected industrial sectors.

