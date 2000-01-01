Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co Ltd is engaged in the production and sales of packaged water and beverages. The group is organized into business units based on their services and has five reportable operating segments which are the Water products segment engages in manufacturing and sale of natural packaged drinking water; the Functional drinks products segment engages in manufacturing and sale of functional beverage, the Ready-to-drink tea products segment engages in manufacturing and sale of ready-to-drink tea beverages, the Juice beverage products segment engages in manufacturing and sale of juice beverage products and the Other products segment engages in manufacturing and sale of agricultural products and other beverages.