Noram Lithium Corp (TSX:NRM) Share Price

NRM
Noram Lithium Corp
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Noram Lithium Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of lithium properties. Its principal asset is the Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada.Noram Ventures Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with projects including Clayton valley lithium project, Hector Lode Lithium project and Jumbo Flake graphite property.
TSX:NRM
CA65542K1030
CAD
Loading Comparison
Latest NRM News