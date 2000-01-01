Noratis AG (XETRA:NUVA)

European company
Market Info - NUVA

Company Info - NUVA

  • Market Cap€76.720m
  • SymbolXETRA:NUVA
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2E4MK4

Company Profile

Noratis AG is an owner-managed developer of residential property portfolios. It invests in residential properties with technical and commercial development potential in Germany.

Latest NUVA news

