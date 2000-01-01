Noratis AG (XETRA:NUVA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NUVA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NUVA
- Market Cap€76.720m
- SymbolXETRA:NUVA
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2E4MK4
Company Profile
Noratis AG is an owner-managed developer of residential property portfolios. It invests in residential properties with technical and commercial development potential in Germany.