Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - OSB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - OSB
- Market Cap$882.730m
- SymbolNYSE:OSB
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINCA65548P4033
Company Profile
Norbord is the largest global producer of oriented strand board, which is used as a structural panel for building applications. The majority of its mills are located throughout the United States, with additional capacity in Northern Europe.Norbord Inc is a producer of wood-based panels. It is engaged in manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of panelboards and related products. It has over 15 plant locations in the United States, Europe and Canada.